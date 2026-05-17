Tata Electronics, ASML partner to establish semiconductor fab in India

Tata Electronics and Dutch semiconductor equipment giant ASML have signed a strategic partnership agreement to support semiconductor manufacturing in India. The deal was finalized during Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to the Netherlands . The collaboration will assist in establishment and ramping up Tata Electronics's upcoming 300mm (12-inch) wafer fabrication plant at Dholera, Gujarat.

MoU details Modi hailed partnership as major step toward strengthening India Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tata Electronics and ASML. The Prime Minister hailed the partnership as a major step toward strengthening India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. He said this collaboration would strengthen cooperation in futuristic sectors and support India's growing semiconductor ambitions.

Technology deployment ASML to deploy lithography tools at Dholera facility ASML, a global leader in advanced lithography systems for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing, will deploy its state-of-the-art lithography tools and solutions at the Dholera facility. The companies said this collaboration is expected to ensure seamless operations at India's first commercial 300mm semiconductor Fab. Tata Electronics is investing ₹91,000 crore (around $11 billion) in this facility as part of India's broader push to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

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Skill development Partnership to also focus on training local talent The Tata-ASML partnership will focus on training local talent, developing lithography-intensive skills, and strengthening semiconductor supply chains. It will also create the necessary research and development infrastructure for the long-term success of this project. Tata Electronics CEO and Managing Director Randhir Thakur said ASML's deep expertise in holistic lithography solutions shall ensure the timely ramp up of the fab in Dholera.

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