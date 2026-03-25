Why the UK is a quantum research hotspot
The UK is making serious moves in quantum computing, and it's paying off.
Thanks to years of steady investment and a big focus on nurturing talent, the country has built an advantageous position and is one of the most exciting and well-supported places in the world for quantum computing researchers, companies and students.
Professor Charlotte Deane from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) says its strategy, backing fundamental physics research and supporting young scientists, has helped keep top minds at home.
UKRI's 2024 initiatives and plans going forward
UKRI isn't slowing down. In 2024, it launched 100 Ph.D.s in quantum technology, and offered industrial doctorate awards and early-career fellowships.
Even bigger: over the next four years, UKRI plans to invest over £1 billion, with a further £1 billion government procurement program.
The future of UK quantum tech looks bright, packed with opportunities for young innovators.