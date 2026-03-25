Why the UK is a quantum research hotspot Technology Mar 25, 2026

The UK is making serious moves in quantum computing, and it's paying off.

Thanks to years of steady investment and a big focus on nurturing talent, the country has built an advantageous position and is one of the most exciting and well-supported places in the world for quantum computing researchers, companies and students.

Professor Charlotte Deane from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) says its strategy, backing fundamental physics research and supporting young scientists, has helped keep top minds at home.