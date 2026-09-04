TikTok reverses decision to meet US lawmakers over child safety
What's the story
TikTok has pulled out of a scheduled public roundtable with the House Select Committee on China, according to John Moolenaar, the chair of the committee. The decision comes amid fears that TikTok would be questioned about its child safety practices. Moolenaar said in a statement that after negotiating "in good faith" to bring TikTok's chief security officer before the committee, the company reversed its decision.
Withdrawal details
TikTok withdrew a day after Meta reached a settlement
Moolenaar told Bloomberg that TikTok withdrew from the meeting on August 27, a day after Meta reached a major settlement with state attorneys general.
The committee chair said TikTok cited this development as the reason for its inability to answer questions regarding child safety practices.
However, he clarified that the upcoming meeting wasn't specifically focused on this issue.
Rescheduling efforts
Committee will try to reschedule the meeting
Despite TikTok's withdrawal, Moolenaar said the committee would try to reschedule the meeting.
He stressed their commitment to ensuring TikTok executives publicly address questions about their operations and safeguards.
This is in line with the requirements of the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which temporarily banned TikTok from the US over security concerns.
Ongoing issues
Deal to make US service part of new entity reached
The law Moolenaar refers to was the one that temporarily banned TikTok from the US, before enforcement was repeatedly delayed by President Donald Trump.
A deal to make its US service part of a new entity was reached in January, theoretically resolving security concerns.
However, lawmakers on the Select Committee still had lingering doubts even after this deal.