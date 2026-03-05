TikTok refuses to encrypt DMs, cites risks to minors
TikTok has announced that it will not be adding end-to-end encryption to its direct messages (DMs). The decision comes from the social media giant's belief that such a move could actually put users at risk. TikTok thinks that end-to-end encryption would stop police and safety teams from accessing messages when needed, especially in cases involving minors.
Unlike popular apps like Signal, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple's Messages, and Google Messages that use end-to-end encryption by default, TikTok has opted for standard encryption. The company says this is similar to how Gmail works. Under this system, only authorized employees can access DMs under certain conditions such as a legitimate law enforcement request or a report of harmful behavior.
TikTok has defended its decision, saying that the move is aimed at protecting users, particularly younger ones. The company believes that adding end-to-end encryption would make it harder for law enforcement and safety teams to catch harmful content. TikTok said the decision was intended to balance user privacy with safety measures against online abuse or exploitation.
Along with its encryption policy, TikTok has also been in the news for its data collection practices. The app now has the ability to collect precise location data unless users disable device location services in their settings. This feature has raised new concerns about user privacy on the platform, which already boasts over a billion users worldwide.