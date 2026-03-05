TikTok refuses to encrypt DMs, cites risks to minors

TikTok has announced that it will not be adding end-to-end encryption to its direct messages (DMs). The decision comes from the social media giant's belief that such a move could actually put users at risk. TikTok thinks that end-to-end encryption would stop police and safety teams from accessing messages when needed, especially in cases involving minors.

Encryption approach TikTok's encryption policy Unlike popular apps like Signal, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple's Messages, and Google Messages that use end-to-end encryption by default, TikTok has opted for standard encryption. The company says this is similar to how Gmail works. Under this system, only authorized employees can access DMs under certain conditions such as a legitimate law enforcement request or a report of harmful behavior.

Safety concerns Balancing user privacy with safety measures TikTok has defended its decision, saying that the move is aimed at protecting users, particularly younger ones. The company believes that adding end-to-end encryption would make it harder for law enforcement and safety teams to catch harmful content. TikTok said the decision was intended to balance user privacy with safety measures against online abuse or exploitation.

