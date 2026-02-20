Why your phone buzzed with emergency alert message at noon

If your phone freaked you out with a loud alert around noon on Thursday, you weren't alone. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) ran a nationwide test of its emergency alert system, sending a "Test Alert" to a sample of Android and iPhone devices across India. The message was clear: "This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India as part of testing Cell Broadcast solution for disseminating alerts."

No need to panic No need to panic—NDMA just wanted to make sure the system works for real emergencies.

The notification said you might get it more than once, but no action was needed.

There was also a reference to a press release for more details from the DoT.

How it works This new system is meant to send super-fast alerts during disasters like earthquakes or floods—way quicker than SMS.

Right now, tests are in English and Hindi, but soon they'll reach everyone in multiple languages.

Basically, it's all about keeping people safe and informed when things go wrong.