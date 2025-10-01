Wikimedia launches new tool to help AI understand Wikipedia better
On October 1, 2024, Wikimedia Deutschland launched the Wikidata Embedding Project—a new tool that helps AI models "understand" Wikipedia's knowledge much better.
Instead of old-school keyword searches, this system turns nearly 120 million entries from Wikipedia and its sister platforms into vectors (think: digital meaning-maps), letting AIs answer questions more accurately and in context.
Developers can now build smarter apps, chatbots
Built with Jina. AI and DataStax, the project gives developers—especially smaller teams—easy access to verified, multilingual info from Wikipedia.
This means anyone can build smarter apps or chatbots without needing a huge budget or team.
It's open-source too, potentially inspiring other big datasets to become more AI-friendly and accessible for everyone.