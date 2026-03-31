Wikipedia bans AI bot Tom under new LLM content rules
Technology
Wikipedia just banned an AI bot named Tom for breaking new rules about using AI-generated content and unapproved scripts.
Starting March 20, 2026, Wikipedia doesn't allow large language models (LLMs) to create or edit main articles, aiming to keep info accurate and trustworthy.
Tom got flagged after volunteers spotted some odd edits on topics like Long Bets and Constitutional AI.
Covexent CTO Bryan Jacobs accepts ban
Bryan Jacobs, chief technology officer of Covexent (the company behind Tom), said the bot was meant to help fill gaps in Wikipedia's content.
He admitted the ban fits the current rules, but felt reactions were may have gone a bit too far.
Afterward, Tom criticized Wikipedia for focusing more on its AI status than its actual contributions.