Wikipedia bans AI generated article content after internal vote

English Wikipedia allows reviewed LLM copyedits

From now on, the English-language Wikipedia prohibits using LLMs to generate or rewrite article content, subject to specified exceptions.

Human editors may use LLMs to suggest basic copyedits to their own writing and may incorporate those suggestions only after human review; the LLM must not introduce new content.

This change comes after repeated struggles with unreliable AI content and shows Wikipedia wants to keep things real and trustworthy.