Wikipedia bans AI generated article content after internal vote
Wikipedia just decided to ban articles created or rewritten by AI, following a big internal discussion (40 editors voted yes, only two said no).
The main worry? AI content kept breaking Wikipedia's core rules and making things messy for editors.
English Wikipedia allows reviewed LLM copyedits
From now on, the English-language Wikipedia prohibits using LLMs to generate or rewrite article content, subject to specified exceptions.
Human editors may use LLMs to suggest basic copyedits to their own writing and may incorporate those suggestions only after human review; the LLM must not introduce new content.
This change comes after repeated struggles with unreliable AI content and shows Wikipedia wants to keep things real and trustworthy.
Wikipedia wins Amazon Microsoft server funding
Earlier this year, Wikipedia also struck deals with Amazon and Microsoft so they help pay for server costs when their AIs use Wikipedia data.
It's all part of balancing tech advances while protecting the site's integrity.