Wikipedia co-founder: AI can generate info, but humans keep it real
Wikipedia's co-founder Jimmy Wales says that even in the age of AI, humans are still key to keeping knowledge accurate and reliable.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, he reminded everyone that Wikipedia's free content not only helps over a billion people but also is used at massive scale to train AI models.
Still, these AIs can get things wrong—so a German bot now helps spot errors like fake book numbers on Wikipedia.
Knowledge is human
Wales pointed out that while AI is great at coming up with ideas, it often fumbles the facts. That's why real people—editors and journalists—are needed to double-check what's true.
He shared how Wikipedia editors refused to post rumors about Michael Jackson's death until they were confirmed by trusted news outlets.
In his words: "Knowledge is human"—and we need humans to keep it real.
Wikipedia's role in the age of AI
Wikipedia acts as a filter against misinformation online, catching mistakes that social media might miss.
Thanks to its editors and community checks, you get more trustworthy info for school projects or just staying informed.
Even with smarter AIs around, human oversight keeps knowledge honest and useful for everyone.