Wikipedia co-founder: AI can generate info, but humans keep it real Technology Feb 19, 2026

Wikipedia's co-founder Jimmy Wales says that even in the age of AI, humans are still key to keeping knowledge accurate and reliable.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, he reminded everyone that Wikipedia's free content not only helps over a billion people but also is used at massive scale to train AI models.

Still, these AIs can get things wrong—so a German bot now helps spot errors like fake book numbers on Wikipedia.