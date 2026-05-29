Wikipedia editors consider strike after Wikimedia Foundation cuts community tech
Technology
Wikipedia might see a big pause soon; hundreds of editors are considering a strike after the Wikimedia Foundation cut its Community Tech team.
This small group kept essential tools running and helped connect volunteers with the Foundation.
Many editors say losing them hurts Wikipedia's quality and leaves community needs in the dust.
Over 700 signed petition supporting unionization
Volunteers aren't staying quiet. Over 700 have signed a petition supporting unionization, and some are ready to stop editing except for urgent fixes.
If this happens, pages could go unmoderated or outdated quickly.
Editors want the Community Tech team back, and warn that ongoing conflict could threaten Wikipedia as a reliable source.