Wikipedia just made big moves with Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft for AI

Why is this a big deal?

Wikipedia's founder Jimmy Wales says it's good that AI uses "human curated" info from the site—but he's clear that tech giants should pay up for the privilege.

This follows a similar paid deal with Google in 2022.

The new agreements are part of a bigger plan: Wikipedia wants to set up paid access for AI companies so it can keep running its massive library of 65 million articles (in 300 languages!) built by thousands of volunteers.