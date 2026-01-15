Wikipedia teams up with Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon for paid content access Technology Jan 15, 2026

The Wikimedia Foundation (through its Wikimedia Enterprise product) just struck deals with big names like Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and others to let them tap into its huge library—a figure variously reported as 65 million pages across Wikimedia projects in more than 300 languages and as about 7.1 million articles—through a special platform called Wikimedia Enterprise.

The goal? To cut down on server overload from constant scraping and help generate revenue beyond donations.