'Europe 2031' scenario warns of AI divide, Europe's tech irrelevance
What's the story
A speculative thought experiment, dubbed "Europe 2031," has gone viral, raising alarms about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in Europe. The scenario imagines a dystopian future where the US and China dominate global tech, leaving Europe behind. It highlights how America's investment in data centers and China's advancements in robotics have outpaced Europe's efforts. The piece was published just before the Donald Trump administration banned foreign nationals from using Fable, an AI model by Anthropic.
Influence
'Europe 2031' ignites EU tech sovereignty debate
The "Europe 2031" scenario has sparked a heated debate over the need for EU tech sovereignty. It has been read by members of the European Parliament and discussed in talks between British and German officials. The authors of this thought experiment are hopeful that it will prompt Europe to take decisive action on AI, especially after one prediction, US restricting access to advanced AI models, seems to have come true.
Trend
Thought experiments on AI doomsday gaining traction
The "Europe 2031" piece is part of a growing trend of fictional AI doomsday scenarios that have gained traction among policymakers in the last year. In 2025, there was "AI 2027," which imagined a superintelligent AI wiping out humanity for more data centers. Another scenario from February speculated about AI disrupting the US economy. These thought experiments are often based on current developments in AI with uncertain outcomes.
Storyline
'Europe 2031' told through Brussels staffer's eyes
The "Europe 2031" scenario is told through the eyes of a fictional Brussels staffer, Caroline Dubois. She visits her German friend's San Francisco start-up and is impressed by America's long working hours and tech optimism. However, back in Europe, she struggles to convince her skeptical bosses about the future of AI. This leads to a stark contrast between US's massive investment in AI infrastructure and Europe's lukewarm response.
Fallout
America's AI monopoly leaves Europe gasping for air
The "Europe 2031" scenario predicts that America's aggressive AI strategy would give it a monopoly over global computing power, leaving Europe gasping for air. This is mainly because European companies have failed to adopt AI. As AI-driven cyberattacks cripple European firms and unemployment rises, EU officials desperately try to leverage their last bargaining chip: the Dutch lithography firm ASML, essential for producing AI semiconductors, for concessions from Beijing or Washington.
Insights
Optimism amid challenges in 'Europe 2031'
Despite the challenges, the authors of "Europe 2031" remain optimistic about Europe's AI future. They argue that while there may be some exuberance and potential bankruptcies among AI companies, their scenario is more about a general sense of what could happen. They also acknowledge rising resistance to data centers in the US due to their environmental impact and support for Big Tech.