Will India see auroras during today's solar storm?

Geomagnetic effects

Auroras may be visible further south than usual in Europe

The intensity of the storm will depend on its magnetic field's interaction with Earth's magnetic field. This could lead to high geomagnetic levels, possibly causing auroras to be visible further south than usual in Europe. Geomagnetic storms can also cause minor disruptions to satellite operations, radio communications, navigation systems, and power infrastructure. However, experts say that any impacts from this event are likely to be minor and manageable.