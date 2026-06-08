Will India see auroras during today's solar storm?
What's the story
A powerful solar storm is heading toward Earth, sparking excitement among space enthusiasts. The US-based Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a geomagnetic storm warning for today and tomorrow. The alert comes after a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun was detected, headed straight for our planet.
Solar eruption
CME detected in active solar region 4461
A coronal mass ejection is a massive burst of solar plasma and magnetic fields. When this material heads toward Earth, it can interact with our planet's magnetic field and trigger geomagnetic storms. These storms are responsible for creating auroras or Northern Lights. The recent CME was detected in active solar region 4461 and is expected to hit Earth between June 8-9, possibly triggering heightened geomagnetic activity.
Geomagnetic effects
Auroras may be visible further south than usual in Europe
The intensity of the storm will depend on its magnetic field's interaction with Earth's magnetic field. This could lead to high geomagnetic levels, possibly causing auroras to be visible further south than usual in Europe. Geomagnetic storms can also cause minor disruptions to satellite operations, radio communications, navigation systems, and power infrastructure. However, experts say that any impacts from this event are likely to be minor and manageable.
Indian observation
Auroras may be seen in India, especially Ladakh
Auroras have been seen in India during strong geomagnetic storms, with high-altitude, low-light-pollution areas like Ladakh being the best spots. The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, Pangong Tso, and Nubra Valley are some of the places in Ladakh where charged solar particles could cause faint green and purple glows in the night sky. However, visibility will depend on storm strength, cloud cover and light pollution levels.