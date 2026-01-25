PSLV rocket failure won't delay Gaganyaan mission: ISRO chief
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan has denied any possible delay in the much-anticipated Gaganyaan mission due to the recent failure of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket. The ISRO chief stressed that the two missions are independent and one would not affect the other. He said, "These two are independent programs, and it (failure of PSLV) will not have any impact."
PSLV mission failure: A detailed analysis underway
The PSLV-C62 mission, which launched on January 12, faced an anomaly at the end of the PS3 burn stage. Narayanan said a "deviation in the vehicle's flight path" was observed during this phase. He added that "a detailed analysis has been initiated" to understand what went wrong with this individual mission.
Gaganyaan mission's progress remains unaffected
Despite the PSLV-C62 mission's failure, Narayanan assured that the Gaganyaan mission is still on track. He said, "the investigation is ongoing," in reference to the PSLV-C62 mission, emphasizing that this setback won't affect their plans for India's first human spaceflight program. It was the agency's first major launch of this year.