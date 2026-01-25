The ISRO chief stressed that the two missions are independent

PSLV rocket failure won't delay Gaganyaan mission: ISRO chief

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:02 am Jan 25, 202611:02 am

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan has denied any possible delay in the much-anticipated Gaganyaan mission due to the recent failure of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket. The ISRO chief stressed that the two missions are independent and one would not affect the other. He said, "These two are independent programs, and it (failure of PSLV) will not have any impact."