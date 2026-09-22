William Boos warns AI could erode student problem solving
Technology
AI could make weather forecasting cheaper and more accessible, but climate scientist William Boos of UC Berkeley warns it could hurt how we think.
Speaking at the Future of Climate conference, he said students might get too used to letting AI do the work for them, and that could mean losing important problem-solving skills.
Boos calls AI 2nd revolution
Boos calls AI a "second revolution" in climate science, after the first wave of supercomputers and physics-based models.
While AI could let more countries access advanced forecasts without big budgets, Boos worries tech companies could control who gets these tools.
He also points out that traditional models are explainable and explainable, unlike many AI systems, which can feel like Tapio Schneider's "black-box oracle."