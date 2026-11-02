Wilson High sophomore Hollie Tang wins $10,000 scholarship for Tonguage
Technology
Hollie Tang, a sophomore at Wilson High School in Hacienda Heights, won a $10,000 scholarship for inventing Tonguage, a camera-based technology/system that lets people with movement disabilities control computers and devices using their tongue and eye blinks along with other facial signals.
She was honored at a major science fair in Phoenix for making technology more accessible.
Tonguage enables control for movement-related disabilities
Tonguage uses computer vision so users can navigate computers or even drive wheelchairs with tongue moves and blinks, all through a regular laptop camera.
Hollie designed it to be affordable and easy to use for people with movement-related disabilities, hoping it will open up new possibilities not just for accessibility but also in gaming and entertainment.