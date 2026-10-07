WIN launches AI-powered WIN Connect during U.N. General Assembly

WIN just dropped WIN Connect, an AI-powered platform built to help women leaders connect and grow their networks globally.

The launch happened at New York's #WINLounge event during the U.N. General Assembly, with Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar, Head of Development at Hukum Raj Legacy and Chairperson of Ubertas World Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar, and Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Chief Business Diversity at the NYC Mayor's Office of Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises Dilip Chauhan, doing the honors.

The goal? Make it way easier for women across sectors to find support and opportunities.