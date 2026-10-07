WIN launches AI-powered WIN Connect during U.N. General Assembly
WIN just dropped WIN Connect, an AI-powered platform built to help women leaders connect and grow their networks globally.
The launch happened at New York's #WINLounge event during the U.N. General Assembly, with Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar, Head of Development at Hukum Raj Legacy and Chairperson of Ubertas World Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar, and Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Chief Business Diversity at the NYC Mayor's Office of Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises Dilip Chauhan, doing the honors.
The goal? Make it way easier for women across sectors to find support and opportunities.
WIN Connect brings together 10,000 members
The platform brings together 10,000 members from 50 countries, offering tools like WIN Compass for finding people, WIN Circle for community vibes, WIN Opportunity to match ideas with introductions, and WIN Impact to highlight what organizations are doing.
Deputy Chief Business Diversity at the NYC Mayor's Office of Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises Dilip Chauhan summed it up nicely: "Relationships are capital. Knowledge is capital. Networks are capital."
Founder and Curator of Women Inspiring Network Stuti Jalan called this a big step in turning trust into real opportunities, helping leaders focus on what they're building and who they need next.