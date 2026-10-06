Windows 11 lets Windows Insiders move taskbar to any edge
Technology
Windows 11 just got a handy update: you can now move the taskbar to any edge of your screen, top, bottom, left, or right, just like in the Windows 10 days.
This feature is rolling out for Windows Insiders first and gives users more control over how their desktop looks and feels.
Windows Insiders get Start menu tweaks
Along with the movable taskbar, Insiders also get new Start menu tweaks.
You can hide the Pinned section or Recommended section, adjust the menu size, and even hide your name and profile photo for extra privacy.
To try these features early, you'll need to join the Windows Insider Program and install the latest Experimental Windows 11 build.