Windows 11 may let users skip Microsoft account login
Technology
Microsoft is thinking about letting you skip the whole Microsoft account step when setting up Windows 11.
Right now, even if you just want a local account, you're still forced to log in or create one first, a move that's frustrated a lot of users.
Scott Hanselman working on account requirement
Scott Hanselman, Microsoft Developer Community VP at Microsoft, recently admitted he dislikes the requirement too, saying, "Ya I hate that. Working on it."
Many users have complained about this. While people have found workarounds using third-party tools, an official fix would be a big win for anyone who wants more control over their PC, especially with new updates promising better customization and performance on the way.