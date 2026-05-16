Windows 11 to let users move taskbar, resize Start menu
What's the story
Microsoft is rolling out a major update for Windows 11 Insiders in the Experimental channel. The new features include a movable taskbar and an adjustable Start menu size. You can now position the taskbar at the bottom, top, left, or right side of your screen. This movable taskbar feature was first teased back in March as part of Microsoft's efforts to win back user trust.
Enhanced features
Taskbar now lets you adjust icon alignment, Start menu size
The latest update also brings more customization options for the taskbar. You can now adjust the alignment of icons within it, and open the Start menu drawer from any position. A shorter taskbar is also available, which could be especially useful for smaller devices. Plus, you can choose between a "Small" or "Large" size for your Start menu.
Layout adjustments
Start menu layout gets more customizable
The update also makes the Start menu layout more customizable. New toggles will let you show or hide the "Pinned," "Recommended," and "All" sections. Microsoft is also changing the name of the "Recommended" section to "Recent," as it better reflects what this section primarily shows - recently installed apps and used files. You can now also hide your name and profile picture from this menu, especially useful when sharing screens or presenting.