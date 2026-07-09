Windows market share drops below 60%, 1st time in years
What's the story
Microsoft's Windows operating system, a stalwart in the desktop OS arena, has witnessed a major decline in its global market share. According to StatCounter's latest data, Windows accounted for just 56.55% of desktop OS usage in June 2026. This marks the first time in years that Microsoft's share has fallen below the 60% mark, a major shift for an operating system that has dominated desktop computing for years.
Linux growth
Linux's slow but steady rise
While Windows is losing its grip, Linux is slowly but steadily making its mark. StatCounter's data for June 2026 shows Linux with a 4.39% share in the global desktop OS market. This may be a far cry from Windows, but it does show that open-source desktops are becoming more mainstream and not just a small niche anymore.
Apple dominance
Apple's continued presence in the market
Apple's desktop platforms also continue to hold a significant position in the global market. StatCounter's data for June 2026 shows OS X with an 11.89% share and macOS at 4.48%. Together, these figures put Apple's combined desktop presence well ahead of Linux on the global stage. Chrome OS comes next with a modest 1.21% share.
Data interpretation
Understanding StatCounter's data collection method
It's important to note that StatCounter's numbers are based on web usage statistics, not a direct count of installed operating systems. The company derives its Global Stats from page views across websites using its tracking code, analyzing details such as browser, operating system, and screen resolution. This means the figures reflect measured web activity rather than the number of machines actually installed worldwide.
Market shift
Significant shift in the desktop OS landscape
The drop in Windows' share below the 60% mark is a major milestone in the desktop OS market. It shows that the market is becoming less one-sided than before, which is a positive development. While Linux's growth may be slow, it does indicate that open-source desktops are gaining traction and establishing their place in the global market.