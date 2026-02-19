Wipro showcases Unitree Go2 robotic dog at Delhi AI Summit
At the Delhi AI Summit, Wipro showed off the Unitree Go2—a robotic dog straight from China's Unitree Robotics—making it clear this was a ready-made product, not something built in-house.
The demo highlighted its smart navigation and customizable AI skills for business use.
This comes right after Galgotias University landed in hot water for presenting the same robot as their own creation, sparking a debate about honesty in India's tech scene.
The Galgotias University controversy
When Galgotias tried to pass off the Go2 as its own invention, people online quickly called them out.
The whole episode put a spotlight on why being upfront about tech origins matters—especially when using global gadgets.
Wipro avoided drama by being transparent, showing that trust is built through honesty.
Here are the specs of the robot
The Unitree Go2 packs some cool features: 360° LiDAR vision for spotting stuff all around it (even super close), advanced moves like climbing obstacles or walking upside-down, and speeds up to 2.5 m/s.
With an optional big battery, it can keep going for four hours—plenty of time to impress at any event.