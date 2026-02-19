Wipro showcases Unitree Go2 robotic dog at Delhi AI Summit Technology Feb 19, 2026

At the Delhi AI Summit, Wipro showed off the Unitree Go2—a robotic dog straight from China's Unitree Robotics—making it clear this was a ready-made product, not something built in-house.

The demo highlighted its smart navigation and customizable AI skills for business use.

This comes right after Galgotias University landed in hot water for presenting the same robot as their own creation, sparking a debate about honesty in India's tech scene.