Wispr Flow has $81 million funding to advance voice AI writing
Technology
Wispr Flow wants to make keyboards a thing of the past by letting you talk to your devices instead.
Their voice AI turns what you say into organized text, and it's already being used by big names like Klarna and Notion.
With $81 million in funding and over 5,000 enterprise clients, Wispr Flow is growing fast (think 40% every month) and about 70% of users are sticking around after a year.
Wispr Flow pivoted to software
Wispr Flow started out building hardware for thought-to-text tech but switched gears in 2024 to focus on smarter software that bridges speaking and writing.
Now available in over 105 languages across 160 countries, including support for Indian languages and Hinglish, the platform adapts to different writing styles.