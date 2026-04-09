Wispr Flow has $81 million funding to advance voice AI writing Technology Apr 09, 2026

Wispr Flow wants to make keyboards a thing of the past by letting you talk to your devices instead.

Their voice AI turns what you say into organized text, and it's already being used by big names like Klarna and Notion.

With $81 million in funding and over 5,000 enterprise clients, Wispr Flow is growing fast (think 40% every month) and about 70% of users are sticking around after a year.