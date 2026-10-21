WMO warns El Nino may reach unprecedented 3.8C above normal
Technology
Big climate news: The World Meteorological Organization says El Nino in the Pacific might hit "unprecedented" levels in late 2026 and into early 2027 (November 2026-January 2027), with ocean temperatures possibly rising up to 3.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
This could mean more droughts, heavier rains, and hotter days around the world. So, expect some wild weather ahead.
El Nino impacts may persist globally
El Nino shakes up global weather by warming Pacific waters, which messes with rainfall and temperatures across many regions.
WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said these conditions are stronger than anything seen in over 40 years of tracking.
The effects could stick around even after El Nino peaks, bringing both dry spells and flooding depending on where you live.