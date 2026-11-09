WMO warns of record energy imbalance at COP31 in Turkey
Big news from the climate front: the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) just announced that Earth is holding onto more heat than ever before.
This record-breaking energy imbalance comes as a powerful El Nino is developing, and the warning was delivered right at the start of the COP31 climate summit in Turkey.
The message? We need to step up our efforts to keep temperatures in check.
El Nino to add 0.1-0.2C globally
According to WMO, 2026 is on track to be among the four warmest years ever recorded. Oceans are heating up too, which only makes climate change impacts worse.
With El Nino expected to boost global temperatures by another 0.1 to 0.2 Celsius, scientists say we could see even more extreme weather unless countries turn their climate promises into real action, fast.
If things don't change, we're looking at a possible 2.6 Celsius temperature jump by century's end.