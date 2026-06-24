Wockhardt 1st Indian firm to get FDA approval for ZAYNICH

Trials find ZAYNICH safe and effective

This drug took 17 years and 200 researchers to create, with global trials showing it's both safe and effective.

In India, UTIs are super common, about three million cases a year, and nearly one-quarter are resistant to standard treatments.

Unlike older drugs like colistin that can seriously damage the kidneys, ZAYNICH is much safer.

It will be available only in hospitals, and will cost way less in India than in the US (think 75% to 80% cheaper).

Plus, it could soon help fight other life-threatening infections worldwide.