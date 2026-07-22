Wockhardt's Zaynich approved in India and US, IIT Bombay aptamers
Wockhardt, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, just got its new antibiotic combination, Zaynich, approved in both India and the US.
This medicine targets infections caused by drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, a growing problem worldwide.
Zaynich bests meropenem for complicated UTI
In a global phase 3 trial with 530 patients, Zaynich worked better than meropenem (an antibiotic typically reserved for tougher infections) for complicated urinary tract infections.
Wockhardt is proud that Zaynich is the first entirely Indian-developed drug of its kind to get US approval.
IIT Bombay aptamers boost antibiotic activity
Meanwhile, researchers at IIT Bombay have created synthetic DNA aptamers that help existing antibiotics work better against resistant bacteria.
Animal studies and further safety testing are still needed before the approach can be tested in patients (important progress as experts warn antimicrobial resistance could cause about 39 million deaths globally between 2025 and 2050).