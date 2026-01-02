The upcoming supermoon will peak at around 5am EST on January 3

Wolf Moon: When to see 2026's first supermoon

Astronomers and skywatchers are gearing up for a rare celestial event—the "Wolf Moon" on January 3. This year, the Moon will appear larger and brighter than usual, making it a supermoon. The phenomenon occurs when the Moon is at its closest approach to Earth during its full phase. The upcoming supermoon will peak at around 5am EST on January 3. However, if the weather is clear, it can be viewed all night long from January 2-4, depending on your location.