Wolf Moon: When to see 2026's first supermoon
What's the story
Astronomers and skywatchers are gearing up for a rare celestial event—the "Wolf Moon" on January 3. This year, the Moon will appear larger and brighter than usual, making it a supermoon. The phenomenon occurs when the Moon is at its closest approach to Earth during its full phase. The upcoming supermoon will peak at around 5am EST on January 3. However, if the weather is clear, it can be viewed all night long from January 2-4, depending on your location.
Optimal observation
Viewing tips for the supermoon
Experts recommend observing the moon during its moonrise and moonset, around sunset and sunrise, for the most impressive view. NASA explains that the Moon appears especially large near the horizon due to a phenomenon known as "Moon illusion." The color of the Moon also adds to its beauty. It appears bright white from above but glows orange near the horizon due to atmospheric scattering of light.
Astronomical alignment
Other celestial events to watch for
Along with the supermoon, several other astronomical events are also taking place in January. On the night of January 3, Jupiter will be close to the Moon while Orion's winter constellation will also be visible. Saturn can be spotted in the southwest sky at moonrise. The supermoon also coincides with the Quadrantid meteor shower's peak period from January 2-3, known for its bright meteors or fireballs.