Wolf Supermoon rises this week: When, how to watch

The first full Moon of 2026, popularly known as the Wolf Supermoon, will grace the night sky on January 3. This celestial event marks the last of four consecutive supermoons and promises a year filled with lunar and cosmic wonders. The term "Wolf Moon" comes from mid-winter and wolves' howling in North America . It will appear slightly larger and brighter than usual due to its proximity to Earth.

Viewing tips Best locations to view The Wolf Supermoon will reach its full phase at 5:03am EST (3:30pm IST). However, the best time to catch this lunar spectacle is during moonrise at dusk. In New York, for instance, sunset will occur at 4:40pm EST and moonrise will follow shortly after at around 4:56pm EST. Observers are advised to look for elevated or open eastern-facing locations for the best view of this supermoon event.

Astronomical significance Wolf Supermoon: A unique event The Wolf Supermoon is a special event as it occurs when a full Moon is near perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit. This makes the Moon appear unusually bright and large to observers on the ground. The January full Moon will be higher than other full Moons of the year, giving sky watchers an extended opportunity to catch this celestial spectacle.