Women engineering students complete AI boot camp boosting tech representation
Technology
55 women engineering students just wrapped up an AI boot camp designed to boost female representation in tech and entrepreneurship.
Backed by KDEM and organized by JAN AI with VRIF and VTU, the program focused on using artificial intelligence to solve real problems, especially in rural communities.
Students applied AI to rural development
The students got out of the classroom, visiting villages to talk with locals and identify everyday issues.
They used their new AI skills to create practical solutions for rural development and community-focused sectors.
The whole experience was about making tech more meaningful while helping close the gender gap in STEM.