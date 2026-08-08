Women who master 2026 South Zone women-only hackathon in Visakhapatnam
The Visakhapatnam South Zone round of the national women-only hackathon, Women Who Master 2026, just took place at Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering (Autonomous).
Organized by Aspire For Her, with Logitech and Prajna Resources Pvt. Ltd. the event was all about AI, new tech, and entrepreneurship, giving young women a platform to show off their skills.
Top teams to Logitech Chennai finale
Students from Andhra University, GITAM, and KL University teamed up to solve real-world problems with mentor guidance.
The day featured an MCQ assessment and even a Guinness World Records attempt.
Top teams now move on to the Grand Finale at Logitech headquarters in Chennai for a shot at big cash prizes (₹1 lakh for first place) plus certificates and career opportunities.
Organizers said the hackathon is all about helping young women grow as creative problem-solvers, and it sounds like they nailed it.