Women's heart changes start nearly 20 years before menopause
Surprising new research shows that women's hearts start changing nearly 20 years before menopause, even as early as their late 30s.
Scientists found that pulse pressure, a key marker for heart health, rises earlier in women than men, hinting that it's not just menopause affecting women's hearts.
Experts advise monitoring women's hearts earlier
The study, using data from thousands of people, found that by age 60, women consistently have higher pulse pressure than men.
Since high pulse pressure is linked to heart disease and may also make high blood pressure harder to control, experts say it's smart for women to keep an eye on their heart health sooner rather than later.
Catching these changes early could mean better long-term health and challenges old ideas about when to start paying attention.