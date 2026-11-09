Woot cuts Google Pixel 10a 128GB Obsidian black to $449
Technology
The Google Pixel 10a is now available for $449, thanks to a limited-time Woot deal, down from its recent $599 price tag and even lower than its original launch price.
If you've been waiting for a solid phone without spending big, this is one of the best offers around right now.
Just note: the discount only applies to the 128GB Obsidian black version.
Pixel 10a: 7-year updates reliable cameras
The Pixel 10a delivers seven years of updates and reliable cameras.
Downsides? It does get solid battery life for everyday use.