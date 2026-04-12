Woot offers refurbished 2021 Kindle Paperwhite for $49.99, $90 off

Amazon ending pre-2012 Kindle support May-2026

If you'd rather skip the scratches, non-dented models start at $69.99, while the Signature Edition (with wireless charging and extra storage) is $99.99.

The 11th-generation Paperwhite features a roomy 6.8-inch display, waterproofing (IPX8), USB-C charging, and crisp text at 300 ppi. Just note it's a bit slower than newer versions.

With Amazon ending support for pre-2012 Kindles in May 2026, now's a good time to upgrade if you've been holding onto an old device!