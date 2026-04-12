Woot offers refurbished 2021 Kindle Paperwhite for $49.99, $90 off
Woot is offering a refurbished 2021 Kindle Paperwhite for just $49.99 on Woot, a huge $90 off the usual price.
These scratch-and-dent Kindles might show some wear, but they work perfectly, come with lock screen ads, 8GB of storage, and a 90-day warranty.
Prime members also get free shipping, making this deal even sweeter.
Amazon ending pre-2012 Kindle support May-2026
If you'd rather skip the scratches, non-dented models start at $69.99, while the Signature Edition (with wireless charging and extra storage) is $99.99.
The 11th-generation Paperwhite features a roomy 6.8-inch display, waterproofing (IPX8), USB-C charging, and crisp text at 300 ppi. Just note it's a bit slower than newer versions.
With Amazon ending support for pre-2012 Kindles in May 2026, now's a good time to upgrade if you've been holding onto an old device!