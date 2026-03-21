WordPress now permits AI agents to write content for you

WordPress , a leading web hosting platform, is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its services. The company has announced that it will now let AI agents draft, edit, and also publish content on customer websites. These agents can manage comments, update metadata, and organize the content with tags and categories. All these tasks are managed through an interface where website owners can give natural language commands to the AI agents.

Impact AI agents can revolutionize website management The introduction of AI agents could revolutionize website management. It could make it possible for humans to create and run websites almost entirely via these digital assistants. This would make setting up and maintaining websites easier than ever before. However, it also raises concerns about the potential for machine-generated content to dominate the web, replacing human-written material.

Market presence WordPress has over 20B pageviews every month WordPress powers more than 43% of all websites on the internet. While its hosted version represents only a small part of this total, it still has a huge network with 20 billion pageviews and 409 million unique visitors every month. The new AI capabilities come after the introduction of Model Context Protocol (MCP) support on WordPress.com last year.

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Tech upgrade What is Model Context Protocol? MCP is a new standard that allows apps to offer context to large language models (LLMs). With WordPress's MCP support, AI assistants could connect to the platform and give customers visibility into their website's content, settings, and analytics from their preferred AI app. Now, these agents can not only read site content but also create posts and landing pages, as well as make structural changes.

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Feature expansion How do the AI agents work? At launch, the AI agents will be able to approve, reply to, and clean up comments. They can also create categories and tags across the site as well as fix alt text, captions, and titles for better SEO. All these changes are tracked through the site's Activity Log. Customers can author the drafts for their AI agent to publish with a meta description. They can also let their agent create a post/page by describing what they want published.