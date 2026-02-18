WordPress's new AI assistant can edit your site with prompts

The AI assistant also lets users make site adjustments, such as creating new pages or changing fonts. It can be accessed through a new feature called block notes, introduced in WordPress's 6.9 update last December. By tagging the AI assistant with "@ai" in block notes, users can issue commands like editing a specific text block or suggesting a headline.

User control

How to access the new AI tools

To use this new feature, users have to manually enable it by going into their site's settings and toggling on "AI tools." However, sites created with the AI website builder launched by WordPress last year will have these tools enabled by default. This way, WordPress is giving its users more control over how they want to use this advanced technology for their website editing needs.