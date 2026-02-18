WordPress's new AI assistant can edit your site with prompts
What's the story
WordPress has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to its platform, enabling users to edit their websites with simple text prompts. The innovative feature is integrated into the site's editor and media library. As per TechCrunch, the AI assistant comes as a sidebar in the WordPress site editor where users can request text edits/translations or image creation/edits using Google's Nano Banana.
Feature highlights
AI can also help in making site adjustments
The AI assistant also lets users make site adjustments, such as creating new pages or changing fonts. It can be accessed through a new feature called block notes, introduced in WordPress's 6.9 update last December. By tagging the AI assistant with "@ai" in block notes, users can issue commands like editing a specific text block or suggesting a headline.
User control
How to access the new AI tools
To use this new feature, users have to manually enable it by going into their site's settings and toggling on "AI tools." However, sites created with the AI website builder launched by WordPress last year will have these tools enabled by default. This way, WordPress is giving its users more control over how they want to use this advanced technology for their website editing needs.