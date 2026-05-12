Workers digging road-rail terminal in Davinopolis uncover Dasosaurus tocantinensis fossil Technology May 12, 2026

Some construction workers in Davinopolis, Brazil, just made a wild discovery while digging for a new road-rail terminal.

They uncovered the fossil of Dasosaurus tocantinensis, a giant plant-eating dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago and stretched about 20 meters long.

This is one of the largest dinosaurs ever found in Brazil!

The find also hints that South America and North Africa were once connected during the age of dinosaurs.