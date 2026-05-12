Workers digging road-rail terminal in Davinopolis uncover Dasosaurus tocantinensis fossil
Some construction workers in Davinopolis, Brazil, just made a wild discovery while digging for a new road-rail terminal.
They uncovered the fossil of Dasosaurus tocantinensis, a giant plant-eating dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago and stretched about 20 meters long.
This is one of the largest dinosaurs ever found in Brazil!
The find also hints that South America and North Africa were once connected during the age of dinosaurs.
Bones show titanosaur and sauropod traits
The team dug up tail bones, ribs, a huge 1.5-meter femur, and more: enough to show how Dasosaurus grew fast and built strong skeletons like both titanosaurs and older sauropods.
Thanks to strict construction laws in Brazil, these fossils are now safely stored for research at Sao Luis's natural history center.
Scientists think this could help us piece together how dinosaurs migrated across ancient continents.