Workshop teaches students how to use AI tools
Technology
Bangalore University just ran the Agentic AI Saksham Workshop, giving students a chance to learn real-world skills like prompt engineering and website building.
Participants got to try out popular AI tools such as NotebookLM, Canvas, Lovable, Google Studio, n8n, and Gamma, making the tech feel a lot more approachable.
AI can help students become creators, innovators
Guest speakers highlighted how AI can open up new opportunities in education and work.
Khushboo G Choudhary called AI a "powerful technology" that helps students build fresh skills.
Vice Chancellor Jayakara S M urged everyone to think beyond job hunting, suggesting students use these tools to become creators and innovators themselves.