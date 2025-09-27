'Workslop': AI-generated content that looks polished but lacks real value

Fixing each piece of sloppy AI output takes 2 hours

Instead of saving time, this low-effort AI content is making things harder for coworkers and managers.

A recent survey found 40% of full-time US employees ran into workslop just last month, and most of it wasn't even helpful.

On average, people spend two hours fixing each piece of sloppy AI output—which adds up fast and leaves managers frustrated with incomplete reports and rising hidden costs.