'Workslop': AI-generated content that looks polished but lacks real value
A new Harvard Business Review study says "workslop"—AI-generated content that looks polished but lacks real value—is increasingly common at work.
Even though AI use has doubled since last year, MIT researchers found that almost 95% of companies have noticed no measurable returns on their AI investment.
Fixing each piece of sloppy AI output takes 2 hours
Instead of saving time, this low-effort AI content is making things harder for coworkers and managers.
A recent survey found 40% of full-time US employees ran into workslop just last month, and most of it wasn't even helpful.
On average, people spend two hours fixing each piece of sloppy AI output—which adds up fast and leaves managers frustrated with incomplete reports and rising hidden costs.