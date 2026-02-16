World AI Summit kicks off in New Delhi
India just kicked off one of the biggest AI events this year at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, running February 16-20.
With over 3,000 speakers and 500+ sessions, this is the first time the event is being hosted in the Global South—spotlighting how developing countries can shape the future of AI.
Who's speaking and what are the sessions about
Big names like OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, and DeepMind's Demis Hassabis are among confirmed attendees.
Sessions dive into everything from how AI impacts health and security to its role in economic growth and digital infrastructure.
Venue, exhibitions, and country pavilions
The action happens at Bharat Mandapam—a massive venue with themed arenas and pavilions from countries like Australia, Japan, France, Germany, plus several African nations.
The expo floor features over 300 exhibitors from around the world showing off their latest AI innovations.
Why this summit matters for India and the world
This summit isn't just about tech buzz—it's focused on making AI fairer for everyone by tackling bias and access issues.
If you're curious about where tech meets real-world impact (think jobs or healthcare), this event puts India at the center of global AI conversations.