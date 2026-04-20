World backed by Sam Altman teams with Tinder and Zoom

Orb iris scan creates World ID

The company's Orb device scans your iris to create a unique World ID, making it harder for deepfakes and bots to sneak through.

Tinder will use this tech beyond Japan after a World ID pilot program in Japan, while Zoom plans to use it to block fake faces in meetings.

You can also verify with selfies or government IDs, and features like Concert Kit make sure only real users snag event tickets.