World Bank urges developing countries to adopt existing AI tools
The World Bank's latest report says developing countries should focus on using existing AI tools tailored to their needs instead of jumping straight into building advanced models.
The idea is that AI can help tackle big local problems, but there's still a gap holding many places back.
Most developing countries lack resources
Most developing countries just don't have the resources to create cutting-edge AI from scratch.
Still, some are making progress by customizing AI for local languages, like India's Sarvam AI, the United Arab Emirates's Falcon, and InkubaLM in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Even though apps like ChatGPT are everywhere now, adoption in poorer regions is still pretty low.
Generative AI 4.5% LMIC jobs automatable
The report points out that only about 4.5% of jobs in low- and middle-income countries could be automated by generative AI right now (compared to 14.2% in high-income countries).
For now, it mostly affects knowledge-based roles, but there's real potential for small businesses to get a productivity boost from smart tech.