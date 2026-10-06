World Bank urges India to adapt existing AI tools locally
Technology
The World Bank thinks India shouldn't rush to build brand-new AI models.
Instead, it suggests making the most of existing AI tools, then tweaking them for local needs, and only investing in cutting-edge AI where it really counts.
The goal? Get more companies and workers actually using AI across the country.
Vincent Belinga: India 0.8pp productivity uplift
According to Vincent Belinga, Senior Economist at the World Bank, India could see bigger productivity gains by expanding local AI applications like Bhashini (for multilingual access) and DIKSHA (for personalized learning).
If adoption grows, AI could boost India's labor productivity growth by up to 0.8% points each year over the next decade, a small change that adds up fast.