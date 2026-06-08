World Economic Forum predicts AI will prioritize energy efficiency, flexibility

Subsea centers and photonics explored

With AI becoming mainstream, there's now more demand for fast, real-time processing, so tech is moving closer to users through regional data centers and edge nodes.

But scaling up comes with hurdles like power limits and cooling needs.

To solve this, new ideas like subsea data centers and photonic computing are being explored for better energy use.

The WEF also recommends balancing powerful training with privacy-focused designs to keep up with the rapid pace of change.