World Economic Forum predicts AI will prioritize energy efficiency, flexibility
The World Economic Forum (WEF) just predicted a major shift in how AI is built over the next few years.
Instead of focusing on massive GPUs, the spotlight will be on making AI more energy-efficient, flexible, and resilient.
The WEF report suggests that countries investing in adaptable and future-ready systems will have a real edge.
Subsea centers and photonics explored
With AI becoming mainstream, there's now more demand for fast, real-time processing, so tech is moving closer to users through regional data centers and edge nodes.
But scaling up comes with hurdles like power limits and cooling needs.
To solve this, new ideas like subsea data centers and photonic computing are being explored for better energy use.
The WEF also recommends balancing powerful training with privacy-focused designs to keep up with the rapid pace of change.