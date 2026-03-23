World Meteorological Day 2026: Theme, significance, and more

Extreme weather's economic impact

Extreme weather has caused large economic losses and many deaths over recent decades.

But here's the good news: early warnings can save $13 billion a year and cut storm or heatwave damage by almost one-third, just by giving people a day's notice.

The WMO's free data sharing doesn't just help scientists; it also supports everything from farming to flights to disaster response as our planet faces more unpredictable weather.