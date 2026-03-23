World Meteorological Day 2026: Theme, significance, and more
Technology
March 23 marks World Meteorological Day, celebrating the founding of the World Meteorological Organization back in 1950.
This year's theme, "Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow," is all about how tracking weather with satellites and weather balloons helps us understand and predict what's coming.
Extreme weather's economic impact
Extreme weather has caused large economic losses and many deaths over recent decades.
But here's the good news: early warnings can save $13 billion a year and cut storm or heatwave damage by almost one-third, just by giving people a day's notice.
The WMO's free data sharing doesn't just help scientists; it also supports everything from farming to flights to disaster response as our planet faces more unpredictable weather.