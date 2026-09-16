World Meteorological Organization: Pacific El Nino heating near record levels
Technology
El Nino is heating up quickly in the Pacific, with ocean temperatures now about 3 degrees Celsius higher than usual, almost breaking the all-time record.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says this strong El Nino is here to stay and could get even more intense by the end of 2026.
Pacific subsurface hotter by over 8°C
With some parts of the Pacific now over 8 degrees Celsius warmer below the surface, experts expect El Nino to stick around through early 2027.
This shift messes with global weather: some places will see more rain and heat, others might face droughts.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is urging countries to boost their early warning systems and get ready for more extreme climate events as these changes play out.