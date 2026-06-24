World models teach AI to understand real world dynamics
AI is moving beyond just reading text: now it's learning to understand the real world.
World models help AI grasp how things move and interact, making robots and virtual environments way smarter.
Experts like Fei-Fei Li and Yann LeCun say this shift could change everything from robotics to immersive gaming.
Fei-Fei Li names renderers, simulators, planners
Fei-Fei Li explains world models come in three flavors: renderers, simulators, and planners. Planners let robots handle messy, unpredictable spaces: no more relying on perfect setups.
Startups like Overworld are building game worlds that react to players in real time, while others like Extropic are creating hardware for these advanced AIs and Causal Labs is building AI models.
Investors are jumping in too, betting this tech is the next big thing.