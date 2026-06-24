World models teach AI to understand real world dynamics

Fei-Fei Li names renderers, simulators, planners

Fei-Fei Li explains world models come in three flavors: renderers, simulators, and planners. Planners let robots handle messy, unpredictable spaces: no more relying on perfect setups.

Startups like Overworld are building game worlds that react to players in real time, while others like Extropic are creating hardware for these advanced AIs and Causal Labs is building AI models.

Investors are jumping in too, betting this tech is the next big thing.