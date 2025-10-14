World's first Wi-Fi 8 hardware tested successfully 

Stability focus

Wi-Fi 8 will use multiple frequency bands

Wi-Fi 8 will use the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands with a theoretical maximum channel bandwidth of 320MHz and peak data rate of up to 23Gbps. However, unlike its predecessor, this new standard prioritizes connection stability over sheer speed. Qualcomm's July blog post on the new standard explains that Wi-Fi 8 is designed to keep devices online and stable in low-signal or high-load environments where many devices share the same connection.