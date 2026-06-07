China to build world's largest astronomy base by mid-2030s

Project development

LOT, MUST to be funded by government and private capital

The construction of Large Optical Telescope (LOT) and MUltiplexed Survey Telescope (MUST) is already underway. The LOT, a 14.5-meter telescope, is being built at a cost of CNY 2.5 billion. It is government-funded and led by the National Astronomical Observatories of China (NAOC). Meanwhile, MUST, a smaller 6.5-meter telescope with a budget of CNY 1.5 billion, is primarily funded by private capital and led by Tsinghua University team. Both LOT and MUST are expected to achieve practical use by 2030.